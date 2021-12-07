© 2021 Maine Public
Maine Calling

How to best weatherize your home for the season and maximize energy efficiency

Published December 7, 2021 at 7:00 AM EST
Much of Maine’s housing stock could benefit from weatherization and energy-efficient improvements. Our panel shares tips on buttoning up your home, and where to turn for help.

Panelists:
Tux Turkel, staff writer focusing on energy issues, Portland Press Herald
Andy Meyer, senior program manager, Home Energy Savings Program, Efficiency Maine
Richard W. Riegel Burbank, president & energy advisor, Evergreen Home Performance

VIP Caller:
Beverly Fournier (tentative)
Jon Paradise, senior vice president of communications, marketing & community engagement, Town & Country Federal Credit Union

Maine Calling
Jennifer Rooks
Jennifer walked into her college radio station as a 17-year-old freshman and never looked back. Even though she was terrified of the microphone back then — and spoke into it as little as possible — she loved the studio, the atmosphere and, most of all, the people who work in broadcasting. She was hooked. Decades later, she’s back behind the radio microphone hosting Maine Public Radio’s flagship talk program, Maine Calling. She’s not afraid of the mic anymore, but still loves the bright, eclectic people she gets to work with every day.
Jonathan P. Smith
Jonathan was born in Monsey, New York. A field trip to Washington, DC when he was in 7th grade started him on his circuitous path to a career in public radio. The trip inspired a love of politics and led to his desire to one day call DC home. After graduating from Grinnell College, he worked on a couple of campaigns in Iowa (presidential and congressional) and moved to Washington, DC.
