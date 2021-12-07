How to best weatherize your home for the season and maximize energy efficiency
Much of Maine’s housing stock could benefit from weatherization and energy-efficient improvements. Our panel shares tips on buttoning up your home, and where to turn for help.
Panelists:
Tux Turkel, staff writer focusing on energy issues, Portland Press Herald
Andy Meyer, senior program manager, Home Energy Savings Program, Efficiency Maine
Richard W. Riegel Burbank, president & energy advisor, Evergreen Home Performance
VIP Caller:
Beverly Fournier (tentative)
Jon Paradise, senior vice president of communications, marketing & community engagement, Town & Country Federal Credit Union