How to best weatherize your home for the season and maximize energy efficiency

Much of Maine’s housing stock could benefit from weatherization and energy-efficient improvements. Our panel shares tips on buttoning up your home, and where to turn for help.

Panelists:

Tux Turkel, staff writer focusing on energy issues, Portland Press Herald

Andy Meyer, senior program manager, Home Energy Savings Program, Efficiency Maine

Richard W. Riegel Burbank, president & energy advisor, Evergreen Home Performance

VIP Caller:

Beverly Fournier (tentative)

Jon Paradise, senior vice president of communications, marketing & community engagement, Town & Country Federal Credit Union