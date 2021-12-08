Automotive experts discuss cars, trucks, SUVs, the latest in electric vehicles, winter driving and more

Our favorite car experts return to discuss the latest news on EVs, cars, trucks and SUVs. They’ll also share tips for getting ready for winter driving. And they settle the great debate over snow tires versus AWD and all-season tires.

Panelists:

Jamie Page Deaton, freelance automotive writer; managing editor, InvestorPlace Media; former automotive editor, U.S. News & World Report

John Paul, senior manager, public affairs and traffic safety, AAA Northeast; host of the podcast "Car Doctor"