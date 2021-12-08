© 2021 Maine Public
header.jpg
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Maine Calling

Automotive experts discuss cars, trucks, SUVs, the latest in electric vehicles, winter driving and more

Published December 8, 2021 at 7:00 AM EST
24671124246_b578f7ce4a_o.jpg
https://www.flickr.com/photos/rubyturquoise/
/

Our favorite car experts return to discuss the latest news on EVs, cars, trucks and SUVs. They’ll also share tips for getting ready for winter driving. And they settle the great debate over snow tires versus AWD and all-season tires.

Panelists:
Jamie Page Deaton, freelance automotive writer; managing editor, InvestorPlace Media; former automotive editor, U.S. News & World Report
John Paul, senior manager, public affairs and traffic safety, AAA Northeast; host of the podcast "Car Doctor"

Maine Calling
Stay Connected
Jennifer Rooks
Jennifer walked into her college radio station as a 17-year-old freshman and never looked back. Even though she was terrified of the microphone back then — and spoke into it as little as possible — she loved the studio, the atmosphere and, most of all, the people who work in broadcasting. She was hooked. Decades later, she’s back behind the radio microphone hosting Maine Public Radio’s flagship talk program, Maine Calling. She’s not afraid of the mic anymore, but still loves the bright, eclectic people she gets to work with every day.
See stories by Jennifer Rooks
Jonathan P. Smith
Jonathan was born in Monsey, New York. A field trip to Washington, DC when he was in 7th grade started him on his circuitous path to a career in public radio. The trip inspired a love of politics and led to his desire to one day call DC home. After graduating from Grinnell College, he worked on a couple of campaigns in Iowa (presidential and congressional) and moved to Washington, DC.
See stories by Jonathan P. Smith