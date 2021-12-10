The annual Made-in-Maine Gift Guide highlights ideas for products and services to give this season
As the holidays approach, and with fears of supply chain issues worrying some consumers about availability of certain gifts, we return to our program highlighting work by Maine artists, craftspeople, authors and more. Share your favorite Maine items, services and destinations to give as gifts this season.
Panelists: Adrienne Perron, assistant editor, DownEast Magazine; she edited this year's DownEast Gift Guide
Mary Alice Scott, executive director, Portland Buy Local
VIP Callers:
Rachel Sagiroglu, founder & CEO, Experience Maine
Danielle Woerner, singer, writer, songwriter, educator, entrepreneur; president & co-founder, Sunrise County Arts Institute in Milbridge