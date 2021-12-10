© 2021 Maine Public
The annual Made-in-Maine Gift Guide highlights ideas for products and services to give this season

Published December 10, 2021 at 7:00 AM EST
As the holidays approach, and with fears of supply chain issues worrying some consumers about availability of certain gifts, we return to our program highlighting work by Maine artists, craftspeople, authors and more. Share your favorite Maine items, services and destinations to give as gifts this season.

Panelists: Adrienne Perron, assistant editor, DownEast Magazine; she edited this year's DownEast Gift Guide
Mary Alice Scott, executive director, Portland Buy Local

VIP Callers:
Rachel Sagiroglu, founder & CEO, Experience Maine
Danielle Woerner, singer, writer, songwriter, educator, entrepreneur; president & co-founder, Sunrise County Arts Institute in Milbridge

Jennifer Rooks
Jennifer walked into her college radio station as a 17-year-old freshman and never looked back. Even though she was terrified of the microphone back then — and spoke into it as little as possible — she loved the studio, the atmosphere and, most of all, the people who work in broadcasting. She was hooked. Decades later, she’s back behind the radio microphone hosting Maine Public Radio’s flagship talk program, Maine Calling. She’s not afraid of the mic anymore, but still loves the bright, eclectic people she gets to work with every day.
Jonathan P. Smith
Jonathan was born in Monsey, New York. A field trip to Washington, DC when he was in 7th grade started him on his circuitous path to a career in public radio. The trip inspired a love of politics and led to his desire to one day call DC home. After graduating from Grinnell College, he worked on a couple of campaigns in Iowa (presidential and congressional) and moved to Washington, DC.
