The annual Made-in-Maine Gift Guide highlights ideas for products and services to give this season

As the holidays approach, and with fears of supply chain issues worrying some consumers about availability of certain gifts, we return to our program highlighting work by Maine artists, craftspeople, authors and more. Share your favorite Maine items, services and destinations to give as gifts this season.

Panelists: Adrienne Perron, assistant editor, DownEast Magazine; she edited this year's DownEast Gift Guide

Mary Alice Scott, executive director, Portland Buy Local

VIP Callers:

Rachel Sagiroglu, founder & CEO, Experience Maine

Danielle Woerner, singer, writer, songwriter, educator, entrepreneur; president & co-founder, Sunrise County Arts Institute in Milbridge