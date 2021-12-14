The psychological needs that make people adopt attitudes and make choices—and that drive the extreme positions that often divide society

Psychology professor Arie Kruglanski joins us to provide analysis on why people believe what they do—whether in the context of race, politics, religion or science. He discusses how people are motived by the need for significance and respect—and for a sense of certainty—and how these human impulses can drive seemingly irrational or extreme choices.

This program is part of our series of shows about distrust and misinformation in our society today.

Panelist:

Arie Kruglanski, Distinguished University Professor, Department of Psychology, University of Maryland; director, Motivated Cognition Laboratory; he also founded the National Center for the Study of Terrorism and the Response to Terrorism, and is an expert in the social/psychological aspects of terrorism

