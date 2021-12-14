© 2021 Maine Public
header.jpg
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Maine Calling

The psychological needs that make people adopt attitudes and make choices—and that drive the extreme positions that often divide society

Published December 14, 2021 at 7:00 AM EST
saba copy.jpg
https://www.kruglanskiarie.com/
/

Psychology professor Arie Kruglanski joins us to provide analysis on why people believe what they do—whether in the context of race, politics, religion or science. He discusses how people are motived by the need for significance and respect—and for a sense of certainty—and how these human impulses can drive seemingly irrational or extreme choices.
This program is part of our series of shows about distrust and misinformation in our society today.  

Panelist:
Arie Kruglanski, Distinguished University Professor, Department of Psychology, University of Maryland; director, Motivated Cognition Laboratory; he also founded the National Center for the Study of Terrorism and the Response to Terrorism, and is an expert in the social/psychological aspects of terrorism

Maine Calling
Stay Connected
Jennifer Rooks
Jennifer walked into her college radio station as a 17-year-old freshman and never looked back. Even though she was terrified of the microphone back then — and spoke into it as little as possible — she loved the studio, the atmosphere and, most of all, the people who work in broadcasting. She was hooked. Decades later, she’s back behind the radio microphone hosting Maine Public Radio’s flagship talk program, Maine Calling. She’s not afraid of the mic anymore, but still loves the bright, eclectic people she gets to work with every day.
See stories by Jennifer Rooks
Cindy Han
Cindy helps produce Maine Public's live call-in show Maine Calling, and sometimes hosts the show—as well as the All Books Considered Book Club. Her first foray into journalism after graduating from Columbia University’s Graduate School of Journalism was to intern with CNN in China in the wake of the Tiananmen Square massacre. She then worked in print journalism over the decades, as a factchecker, writer and editor, with publications ranging from the Los Angeles Times Magazine to the magazine of the National Zoo to a food trends magazine.
See stories by Cindy Han