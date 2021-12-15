© 2021 Maine Public
Maine Calling

A rise in eating disorders during the pandemic, especially among young people—what these entail, and how to help

Published December 15, 2021 at 7:00 AM EST
The pandemic has caused a surge in the number of adolescents who are struggling with new or relapsed eating disorders. The National Eating Disorder Association helpline reports a 40 percent increase in call volume. We’ll learn about common eating disorders, why and how they occur, and what treatment and other help is available.

Panelists:
Roslyn Gerwin, child and adolescent psychiatrist, Maine Behavioral HealthCare
Brock Libby, adolescent medicine specialist, Maine Medical Partners, Maine Health

VIP Caller:
Christine Selby, professor of psychology, Husson University

Jennifer Rooks
Jennifer walked into her college radio station as a 17-year-old freshman and never looked back. Even though she was terrified of the microphone back then — and spoke into it as little as possible — she loved the studio, the atmosphere and, most of all, the people who work in broadcasting. She was hooked. Decades later, she’s back behind the radio microphone hosting Maine Public Radio’s flagship talk program, Maine Calling. She’s not afraid of the mic anymore, but still loves the bright, eclectic people she gets to work with every day.
Cindy Han
Cindy helps produce Maine Public's live call-in show Maine Calling, and sometimes hosts the show—as well as the All Books Considered Book Club. Her first foray into journalism after graduating from Columbia University’s Graduate School of Journalism was to intern with CNN in China in the wake of the Tiananmen Square massacre. She then worked in print journalism over the decades, as a factchecker, writer and editor, with publications ranging from the Los Angeles Times Magazine to the magazine of the National Zoo to a food trends magazine.
