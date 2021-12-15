A rise in eating disorders during the pandemic, especially among young people—what these entail, and how to help

The pandemic has caused a surge in the number of adolescents who are struggling with new or relapsed eating disorders. The National Eating Disorder Association helpline reports a 40 percent increase in call volume. We’ll learn about common eating disorders, why and how they occur, and what treatment and other help is available.

Panelists:

Roslyn Gerwin, child and adolescent psychiatrist, Maine Behavioral HealthCare

Brock Libby, adolescent medicine specialist, Maine Medical Partners, Maine Health

VIP Caller:

Christine Selby, professor of psychology, Husson University