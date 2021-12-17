© 2021 Maine Public
Maine Calling

We talk about the world of opera with Maine Public Classical hosts Aaron Engebreth and Sarah Tuttle

Published December 17, 2021 at 7:00 AM EST
Maine Public Classical’s very own opera aficionados Sarah Tuttle and Aaron Engebreth join us to share their love of opera—a musical genre often misunderstood and unappreciated. We’ll hear why some operas are classics, and we’ll get to hear Sarah and Aaron sing!

Panelists:
Aaron Engebreth is our Director of Classical Music at Maine Public. When not hosting his show, he is also a professional classical singer, and appears regularly as a soloist throughout Europe, the United States and Asia.  As a recording artist he is featured on over 30 commercial releases of opera, oratorio, chamber music and classical song, and has two GRAMMY Award® nominations for his recordings of operas of the French baroque by Jean Baptiste Lully.  He is a member of the Recording Academy and lives in Portland.

Sarah Tuttle is a classical music host with Maine Public; she has been making music since she was a child, and her interests reach from the Pre-Baroque era to the music being written today. Most recently, she spent three years in Germany living and working as an opera singer, where she was able to perform a wide variety of repertoire, from Handel to Humperdinck, Bizet to Wagner.

