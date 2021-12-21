Stories about life lessons, words of wisdom and best advice--received and given

'Tis the season to reflect on events of the past year and look ahead to changes in the year ahead. Our panel will share lessons they’ve learned over the course of their lives that had the greatest impact on them, and we’ll hear from listeners about the advice and wisdom they’ve appreciated in the past.

Panelists:

Rabbi Carolyn Braun, Temple Beth El, Portland

Reza Jalali, executive director, Greater Portland Immigrant Welcome Center; former refugee, author, educator

Rev. Kenneth Lewis, senior pastor, Green Memorial African Methodist Episcopal Zion Church