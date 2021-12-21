© 2021 Maine Public
header.jpg
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Maine Calling

Stories about life lessons, words of wisdom and best advice--received and given

Published December 21, 2021 at 7:00 AM EST
2573262564_3ba5ca3951_o.jpg
https://www.flickr.com/photos/shonna1968/
/

'Tis the season to reflect on events of the past year and look ahead to changes in the year ahead. Our panel will share lessons they’ve learned over the course of their lives that had the greatest impact on them, and we’ll hear from listeners about the advice and wisdom they’ve appreciated in the past.

Panelists:
Rabbi Carolyn Braun, Temple Beth El, Portland
Reza Jalali, executive director, Greater Portland Immigrant Welcome Center; former refugee, author, educator
Rev. Kenneth Lewis, senior pastor, Green Memorial African Methodist Episcopal Zion Church

Maine Calling
Stay Connected
Jennifer Rooks
Jennifer walked into her college radio station as a 17-year-old freshman and never looked back. Even though she was terrified of the microphone back then — and spoke into it as little as possible — she loved the studio, the atmosphere and, most of all, the people who work in broadcasting. She was hooked. Decades later, she’s back behind the radio microphone hosting Maine Public Radio’s flagship talk program, Maine Calling. She’s not afraid of the mic anymore, but still loves the bright, eclectic people she gets to work with every day.
See stories by Jennifer Rooks
Cindy Han
Cindy helps produce Maine Public's live call-in show Maine Calling, and sometimes hosts the show—as well as the All Books Considered Book Club. Her first foray into journalism after graduating from Columbia University’s Graduate School of Journalism was to intern with CNN in China in the wake of the Tiananmen Square massacre. She then worked in print journalism over the decades, as a factchecker, writer and editor, with publications ranging from the Los Angeles Times Magazine to the magazine of the National Zoo to a food trends magazine.
See stories by Cindy Han