Maine Calling

12/22/21: News editors offer analysis of the top news stories of the year in Maine

Published December 22, 2021 at 7:00 AM EST
Robert F. Bukaty / AP
Our panel of editorial page and local editors returns to discuss the Maine news stories that dominated the news in 2021, from the CMP corridor to lobstermen and right whales, the return of the former governor, Senator Collins and national politics.

Panelists:
Ben Bragdon, editorial page editor, Kennebec Journal and Morning Sentinel  
Susan Young, editorial page editor, Bangor Daily News
Greg Kesich, editorial page editor, Portland Press Herald and Maine Sunday Telegram

VIP Callers:
Sarah Craighead Dedmon, editor, Machias Valley News Observer
Bob Berta, owner & publisher, County Wide Newspaper

Jennifer Rooks
Jennifer walked into her college radio station as a 17-year-old freshman and never looked back. Even though she was terrified of the microphone back then — and spoke into it as little as possible — she loved the studio, the atmosphere and, most of all, the people who work in broadcasting. She was hooked. Decades later, she’s back behind the radio microphone hosting Maine Public Radio’s flagship talk program, Maine Calling. She’s not afraid of the mic anymore, but still loves the bright, eclectic people she gets to work with every day.
Jonathan P. Smith
Jonathan was born in Monsey, New York. A field trip to Washington, DC when he was in 7th grade started him on his circuitous path to a career in public radio. The trip inspired a love of politics and led to his desire to one day call DC home. After graduating from Grinnell College, he worked on a couple of campaigns in Iowa (presidential and congressional) and moved to Washington, DC.
