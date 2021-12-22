12/22/21: News editors offer analysis of the top news stories of the year in Maine

Our panel of editorial page and local editors returns to discuss the Maine news stories that dominated the news in 2021, from the CMP corridor to lobstermen and right whales, the return of the former governor, Senator Collins and national politics.

Panelists:

Ben Bragdon, editorial page editor, Kennebec Journal and Morning Sentinel

Susan Young, editorial page editor, Bangor Daily News

Greg Kesich, editorial page editor, Portland Press Herald and Maine Sunday Telegram

VIP Callers:

Sarah Craighead Dedmon, editor, Machias Valley News Observer

Bob Berta, owner & publisher, County Wide Newspaper