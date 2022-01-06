Analysis and context one year after the Jan 6th insurrection at the Capitol

January 6th marks one year since the attack on the Capitol to overturn the November 2020 presidential election. We’ll hear from a historian and a Maine political science professor about the impact that event has had on our nation and how it relates to historical context.

Panelists:

Kenneth C. Davis, best-selling author of Don’t Know Much About® History and other books in the Don’t Know Much About® series; he also wrote the acclaimed In the Shadow of Liberty and now Strongman.

Andrew Rudalevige, chair, Department of Government and Legal Studies, Thomas Brackett Reed Professor of Government, Bowdoin College