© 2022 Maine Public
header.jpg
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Maine Calling

Analysis and context one year after the Jan 6th insurrection at the Capitol

Published January 6, 2022 at 7:00 AM EST
1000.jpeg
AP Photo/John Minchillo
/

January 6th marks one year since the attack on the Capitol to overturn the November 2020 presidential election. We’ll hear from a historian and a Maine political science professor about the impact that event has had on our nation and how it relates to historical context.

Panelists:
Kenneth C. Davis, best-selling author of Don’t Know Much About® History and other books in the Don’t Know Much About® series; he also wrote the acclaimed In the Shadow of Liberty and now Strongman.
Andrew Rudalevige, chair, Department of Government and Legal Studies, Thomas Brackett Reed Professor of Government, Bowdoin College

Maine Calling
Stay Connected
Jennifer Rooks
Jennifer walked into her college radio station as a 17-year-old freshman and never looked back. Even though she was terrified of the microphone back then — and spoke into it as little as possible — she loved the studio, the atmosphere and, most of all, the people who work in broadcasting. She was hooked. Decades later, she’s back behind the radio microphone hosting Maine Public Radio’s flagship talk program, Maine Calling. She’s not afraid of the mic anymore, but still loves the bright, eclectic people she gets to work with every day.
See stories by Jennifer Rooks
Jonathan P. Smith
Jonathan was born in Monsey, New York. A field trip to Washington, DC when he was in 7th grade started him on his circuitous path to a career in public radio. The trip inspired a love of politics and led to his desire to one day call DC home. After graduating from Grinnell College, he worked on a couple of campaigns in Iowa (presidential and congressional) and moved to Washington, DC.
See stories by Jonathan P. Smith