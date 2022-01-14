© 2022 Maine Public
header.jpg
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Maine Calling

How and why to declutter your home and your computer—and clear out stress

Published January 14, 2022 at 7:37 AM EST
5006801313_8e6445d95d_o.jpg
https://www.flickr.com/photos/54102981@N03/
/

This time of year, many of us resolve to clean up our surroundings and purge clutter from our lives. But that's rarely an easy task. We talk with organization experts about how to reduce unnecessary items—including digital decluttering—and embrace a "less is more" way of being.

Panelists: 

Melissa Keyser, professional organizer, decluttering coach, certified KonMari consultant

Sean Fowlds, founder and editor, Living Large with Less; he lives in the keeper's cottage of an historic lighthouse in Maine

Maine Calling
Stay Connected
Jennifer Rooks
Jennifer walked into her college radio station as a 17-year-old freshman and never looked back. Even though she was terrified of the microphone back then — and spoke into it as little as possible — she loved the studio, the atmosphere and, most of all, the people who work in broadcasting. She was hooked. Decades later, she’s back behind the radio microphone hosting Maine Public Radio’s flagship talk program, Maine Calling. She’s not afraid of the mic anymore, but still loves the bright, eclectic people she gets to work with every day.
See stories by Jennifer Rooks
Cindy Han
Cindy helps produce Maine Public's live call-in show Maine Calling, and sometimes hosts the show—as well as the All Books Considered Book Club. Her first foray into journalism after graduating from Columbia University’s Graduate School of Journalism was to intern with CNN in China in the wake of the Tiananmen Square massacre. She then worked in print journalism over the decades, as a factchecker, writer and editor, with publications ranging from the Los Angeles Times Magazine to the magazine of the National Zoo to a food trends magazine.
See stories by Cindy Han