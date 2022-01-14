How and why to declutter your home and your computer—and clear out stress

This time of year, many of us resolve to clean up our surroundings and purge clutter from our lives. But that's rarely an easy task. We talk with organization experts about how to reduce unnecessary items—including digital decluttering—and embrace a "less is more" way of being.

Panelists:

Melissa Keyser, professional organizer, decluttering coach, certified KonMari consultant

Sean Fowlds, founder and editor, Living Large with Less; he lives in the keeper's cottage of an historic lighthouse in Maine