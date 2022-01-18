How the pandemic has posed added challenges to people with disabilities—and what can be done to help

One in five Americans live with a disability. For most, the pandemic has made life even more complicated and frustrating - for example, those with underlying medical conditions, residents of group homes, or those must travel for work. But for some, the pandemic has made life easier, normalizing Zoom meetings, for example. We'll discuss how the pandemic has laid bare broader issues around ableism in our society and what comes next.

Panelists:

Kim Moody, executive director, Disability Rights Maine

Christine Patrick, spinal cord injury survivor

Andrew Pulrang, freelance writer; columnist, Forbes