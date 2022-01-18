© 2022 Maine Public
Maine Calling

How the pandemic has posed added challenges to people with disabilities—and what can be done to help

Published January 18, 2022 at 7:00 AM EST
One in five Americans live with a disability. For most, the pandemic has made life even more complicated and frustrating - for example, those with underlying medical conditions, residents of group homes, or those must travel for work. But for some, the pandemic has made life easier, normalizing Zoom meetings, for example. We'll discuss how the pandemic has laid bare broader issues around ableism in our society and what comes next.

Panelists:
Kim Moody, executive director, Disability Rights Maine
Christine Patrick, spinal cord injury survivor
Andrew Pulrang, freelance writer; columnist, Forbes

Maine Calling
Jennifer Rooks
Jennifer walked into her college radio station as a 17-year-old freshman and never looked back. Even though she was terrified of the microphone back then — and spoke into it as little as possible — she loved the studio, the atmosphere and, most of all, the people who work in broadcasting. She was hooked. Decades later, she’s back behind the radio microphone hosting Maine Public Radio’s flagship talk program, Maine Calling. She’s not afraid of the mic anymore, but still loves the bright, eclectic people she gets to work with every day.
