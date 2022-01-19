Health care leaders address surging pandemic's effects on hospitals and answer questions about Covid-19

The pandemic persists, and hospitals and health care workers in Maine are overwhelmed. We talk with hospital leaders about the highly transmissible Omicron variant, vaccinations and booster shots, public health guidelines on masking, testing and quarantines—and what the Covid-19 trajectory looks like in Maine.

Panelists: Dr. Dora Mills, chief health improvement officer, MaineHealth

Dr. James Jarvis, senior physician executive, system incident command, Northern Light Health