Maine Calling

Health care leaders address surging pandemic's effects on hospitals and answer questions about Covid-19

Published January 19, 2022 at 7:00 AM EST
The pandemic persists, and hospitals and health care workers in Maine are overwhelmed. We talk with hospital leaders about the highly transmissible Omicron variant, vaccinations and booster shots, public health guidelines on masking, testing and quarantines—and what the Covid-19 trajectory looks like in Maine.

Panelists: Dr. Dora Mills, chief health improvement officer, MaineHealth
Dr. James Jarvis, senior physician executive, system incident command, Northern Light Health

Jennifer Rooks
Jennifer walked into her college radio station as a 17-year-old freshman and never looked back. Even though she was terrified of the microphone back then — and spoke into it as little as possible — she loved the studio, the atmosphere and, most of all, the people who work in broadcasting. She was hooked. Decades later, she’s back behind the radio microphone hosting Maine Public Radio’s flagship talk program, Maine Calling. She’s not afraid of the mic anymore, but still loves the bright, eclectic people she gets to work with every day.
Cindy Han
Cindy helps produce Maine Public's live call-in show Maine Calling, and sometimes hosts the show—as well as the All Books Considered Book Club. Her first foray into journalism after graduating from Columbia University’s Graduate School of Journalism was to intern with CNN in China in the wake of the Tiananmen Square massacre. She then worked in print journalism over the decades, as a factchecker, writer and editor, with publications ranging from the Los Angeles Times Magazine to the magazine of the National Zoo to a food trends magazine.
