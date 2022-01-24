State legislative leaders update us on priorities this session, from budget surplus to Covid response

Maine House Speaker Ryan Fecteau and Senate Minority Leader Jeff Timberlake join us to discuss the legislative priorities of their caucuses this session. We’ll learn about plans to address the budget surplus and the resurgent pandemic, as well as other top issues.

Panelists:

Rep. Ryan Fecteau, Speaker of Maine House of Representatives (Dist 11 - Biddeford)

Sen. Jeffrey Timberlake, Minority Leader, Maine State Senate (Dist 22 - Androscoggin)

