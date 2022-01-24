© 2022 Maine Public
header.jpg
Maine Calling

State legislative leaders update us on priorities this session, from budget surplus to Covid response

Published January 24, 2022 at 7:00 AM EST
Virus Outbreak Maine Legislature
Bangor Daily News
/
AP
Lawmakers convene in the House Chamber at the State House, Tuesday, March 17, 2020, in Augusta, Maine. The Maine Legislature is considering coronavirus-related legislation and a budget bill. (AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty)

Maine House Speaker Ryan Fecteau and Senate Minority Leader Jeff Timberlake join us to discuss the legislative priorities of their caucuses this session. We’ll learn about plans to address the budget surplus and the resurgent pandemic, as well as other top issues.

Panelists:
Rep. Ryan Fecteau, Speaker of Maine House of Representatives (Dist 11 - Biddeford)
Sen. Jeffrey Timberlake, Minority Leader, Maine State Senate (Dist 22 - Androscoggin)

Maine Calling
