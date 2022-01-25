The economic challenges facing Maine, and the outlook for jobs, housing, inflation and more
Maine State Economist Amanda Rector and Maine Development Foundation President and CEO Yellow Light Breen discuss which economic indicators they’ll be paying close attention to during 2022. We’ll discuss the impact of the pandemic in Maine, including inflation, the housing market, unemployment and more.
Panelists:
Amanda Rector, Maine State Economist, Maine Department of Administrative & Financial Services
Yellow Light Breen, President and CEO, Maine Development Foundation