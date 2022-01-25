© 2022 Maine Public
header.jpg
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Maine Calling

The economic challenges facing Maine, and the outlook for jobs, housing, inflation and more

Published January 25, 2022 at 7:00 AM EST
49319000066_e8d73417a9_o.jpg
https://www.flickr.com/photos/third-stone/
/

Maine State Economist Amanda Rector and Maine Development Foundation President and CEO Yellow Light Breen discuss which economic indicators they’ll be paying close attention to during 2022. We’ll discuss the impact of the pandemic in Maine, including inflation, the housing market, unemployment and more.

Panelists:

Amanda Rector, Maine State Economist, Maine Department of Administrative & Financial Services

Yellow Light Breen, President and CEO, Maine Development Foundation

Maine Calling
Stay Connected
Jennifer Rooks
Jennifer walked into her college radio station as a 17-year-old freshman and never looked back. Even though she was terrified of the microphone back then — and spoke into it as little as possible — she loved the studio, the atmosphere and, most of all, the people who work in broadcasting. She was hooked. Decades later, she’s back behind the radio microphone hosting Maine Public Radio’s flagship talk program, Maine Calling. She’s not afraid of the mic anymore, but still loves the bright, eclectic people she gets to work with every day.
See stories by Jennifer Rooks
Jonathan P. Smith
Jonathan was born in Monsey, New York. A field trip to Washington, DC when he was in 7th grade started him on his circuitous path to a career in public radio. The trip inspired a love of politics and led to his desire to one day call DC home. After graduating from Grinnell College, he worked on a couple of campaigns in Iowa (presidential and congressional) and moved to Washington, DC.
See stories by Jonathan P. Smith