Analysis of the top news stories in Maine from the month of January
Our panel of editorial page and local newspaper editors returns to discuss the news that made Maine headlines in January. We’ll discuss the latest from the legislature; Senator King’s impassioned plea for a change to the U.S. Senate’s use of the filibuster, and ongoing efforts to address the pandemic. And: Excitement over sightings of the rare Steller's sea eagle in Maine.
Panelists:
Ben Bragdon, editorial page editor, Kennebec Journal/Morning Sentinel
Susan Young, editorial page editor, Bangor Daily News
Greg Kesich, editorial page editor, Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram
VIP Callers:
Steven Porter, Maine editor, Seacoast Media Group
Sarah Craighead Dedmon, editor, Machias Valley News Observer
Bob Berta, owner & publisher, County Wide Newspaper