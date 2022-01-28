Analysis of the top news stories in Maine from the month of January

Our panel of editorial page and local newspaper editors returns to discuss the news that made Maine headlines in January. We’ll discuss the latest from the legislature; Senator King’s impassioned plea for a change to the U.S. Senate’s use of the filibuster, and ongoing efforts to address the pandemic. And: Excitement over sightings of the rare Steller's sea eagle in Maine.

Panelists:

Ben Bragdon, editorial page editor, Kennebec Journal/Morning Sentinel

Susan Young, editorial page editor, Bangor Daily News

Greg Kesich, editorial page editor, Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram

VIP Callers:

Steven Porter, Maine editor, Seacoast Media Group

Sarah Craighead Dedmon, editor, Machias Valley News Observer

Bob Berta, owner & publisher, County Wide Newspaper