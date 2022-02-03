Astronomy news and events, including the James Webb Space Telescope and stargazing opportunities in Maine

It's an exciting time for astronomy enthusiasts, with the James Webb Space Telescope arriving at its destination, almost one million miles from Earth. We'll discuss this incredible development, and we'll also learn about upcoming astronomical event—and where and how to view them in Maine.

Panelists:

Shawn Laatsch, director, Versant Power Astronomy Center, University of Maine

John Meader, owner/director of Northern Stars Planetarium; photographer

VIP Caller:

Ed Gleason, astronomer; director, Southworth Planetarium, University of Southern Maine