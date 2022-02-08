The rise in energy costs and some ways to reduce or pay bills
With energy costs rising sharply, we seek answers to what’s driving the increase in energy prices in Maine. We’ll hear from the Maine Consumer Advocate, the head of the Maine Public Utilities Commission, and the Director of the Maine Governor’s Energy Office.
Panelists:
Dan Burgess, director, Maine Governor’s Energy Office
William Harwood, public advocate, State of Maine
Phil Bartlett, chair, Maine Public Utilities Commission
VIP caller:
Joe Purington, president & CEO, Central Maine Power