State legislative leaders discuss the issues they are working on this session, and preview the State of the State address

Senate President Troy Jackson (D-Allagash) and House Leader Rep. Kathleen Dillingham (R-Oxford) join us to share what their legislative priorities are for this session and what they are listening for when Governor Janet Mills delivers her State of the State address Thursday evening.

Panelists:

Kathleen Dillingham, House Leader, Maine State House of Representatives (R-Oxford)

Troy Jackson, President, Maine State Senate (D-Allagash)