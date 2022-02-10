© 2022 Maine Public
State legislative leaders discuss the issues they are working on this session, and preview the State of the State address

Published February 10, 2022 at 7:00 AM EST
Senate President Troy Jackson (D-Allagash) and House Leader Rep. Kathleen Dillingham (R-Oxford) join us to share what their legislative priorities are for this session and what they are listening for when Governor Janet Mills delivers her State of the State address Thursday evening.

Panelists:
Kathleen Dillingham, House Leader, Maine State House of Representatives (R-Oxford)
Troy Jackson, President, Maine State Senate (D-Allagash)

Jennifer Rooks
Jennifer walked into her college radio station as a 17-year-old freshman and never looked back. Even though she was terrified of the microphone back then — and spoke into it as little as possible — she loved the studio, the atmosphere and, most of all, the people who work in broadcasting. She was hooked. Decades later, she’s back behind the radio microphone hosting Maine Public Radio’s flagship talk program, Maine Calling. She’s not afraid of the mic anymore, but still loves the bright, eclectic people she gets to work with every day.
Jonathan P. Smith
Jonathan was born in Monsey, New York. A field trip to Washington, DC when he was in 7th grade started him on his circuitous path to a career in public radio. The trip inspired a love of politics and led to his desire to one day call DC home. After graduating from Grinnell College, he worked on a couple of campaigns in Iowa (presidential and congressional) and moved to Washington, DC.
