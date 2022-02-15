Car experts answer your questions about winter driving, electric vehicles, buying vs. leasing and more

Our automotive experts return to discuss the latest news from the world of EVs, hybrids, and ICE vehicles. We’ll also get tips on winter driving, when to buy and when to sell in this pandemic market, the pros and cons of leasing, and which vehicles were show-stoppers at the Chicago Auto show.

Panelists:

Jamie Page Deaton, editor-in-chief, CarTalk.com

John Paul, senior manager, public affairs and traffic safety, AAA Northeast