header.jpg
Maine Calling

Car experts answer your questions about winter driving, electric vehicles, buying vs. leasing and more

Published February 15, 2022 at 7:00 AM EST
Our automotive experts return to discuss the latest news from the world of EVs, hybrids, and ICE vehicles. We’ll also get tips on winter driving, when to buy and when to sell in this pandemic market, the pros and cons of leasing, and which vehicles were show-stoppers at the Chicago Auto show.

Panelists:
Jamie Page Deaton, editor-in-chief, CarTalk.com
John Paul, senior manager, public affairs and traffic safety, AAA Northeast

Maine Calling
Jennifer Rooks
Jennifer walked into her college radio station as a 17-year-old freshman and never looked back. Even though she was terrified of the microphone back then — and spoke into it as little as possible — she loved the studio, the atmosphere and, most of all, the people who work in broadcasting. She was hooked. Decades later, she’s back behind the radio microphone hosting Maine Public Radio’s flagship talk program, Maine Calling. She’s not afraid of the mic anymore, but still loves the bright, eclectic people she gets to work with every day.
Jonathan P. Smith
Jonathan was born in Monsey, New York. A field trip to Washington, DC when he was in 7th grade started him on his circuitous path to a career in public radio. The trip inspired a love of politics and led to his desire to one day call DC home. After graduating from Grinnell College, he worked on a couple of campaigns in Iowa (presidential and congressional) and moved to Washington, DC.
