Maine Calling

The ongoing search for Americans missing in action, and the story of a Naval officer from Maine who was laid to rest after a 77 year search

Published February 17, 2022 at 7:00 AM EST
A little-known agency called the DPAA continues to search for the more than 81,600 Americans who remain missing from WWII, the Korean War, the Vietnam War, the Cold War, and other conflicts. The Maine Public film, A Solemn Promise, tells the story of a WWII navy Lieutenant from Millinocket, Maine laid to rest after almost 77 years missing in action. This Maine Calling program ties in with the premiere of the film.

Panelists:
Kelly McKeague, director, Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency
Capt. Jonathan Bratten, command historian, Maine National Guard ; instructor, West Point

VIP callers:
Kirk Wolfinger, founder, Lone Wolf Media; director of NOVA film, Last B-24 about DPAA recovery effort
Brian Bechard, creative services producer, Maine Public Television; producer and director, A Solemn Promise

Maine Calling
Jennifer Rooks
Jennifer walked into her college radio station as a 17-year-old freshman and never looked back. Even though she was terrified of the microphone back then — and spoke into it as little as possible — she loved the studio, the atmosphere and, most of all, the people who work in broadcasting. She was hooked. Decades later, she’s back behind the radio microphone hosting Maine Public Radio’s flagship talk program, Maine Calling. She’s not afraid of the mic anymore, but still loves the bright, eclectic people she gets to work with every day.
