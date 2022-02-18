© 2022 Maine Public
Maine Calling

How programs across the state are helping people build literacy skills—for all ages and backgrounds

Published February 18, 2022 at 7:00 AM EST
Throughout the month of February, Maine’s Read to Me Challenge promotes childhood literacy by encouraging people to read to children for at least 15 minutes every day. We’ll learn about the importance of literacy and what efforts are happening around the state to teach and encourage reading for all ages.

Panelists:
Iris Eichenlaub, librarian/technology integrator, Camden Hills Regional High School; 2017 Knox County Teacher of the Year; board member, Maine Association of School Libraries; editorial board, Knowledge Quest
Stephanie McSherry, founder, lead learner and literacy consultant, Merry Barn Writers’ Retreat and Educational Consulting; teacher, Department of Language, Literacy, and Culture, University of Southern Maine; consultant and coach in local school districts.

VIP Callers:
Lee Anne Larsen, early learning team coordinator, Maine Department of Education
Kelsey Stoyanova, Maine Teacher of the Year for 2022; 8th grade ELA teacher at Reeds Brook Middle School in Hampden

Maine Calling
Jennifer Rooks
Jennifer walked into her college radio station as a 17-year-old freshman and never looked back. Even though she was terrified of the microphone back then — and spoke into it as little as possible — she loved the studio, the atmosphere and, most of all, the people who work in broadcasting. She was hooked. Decades later, she’s back behind the radio microphone hosting Maine Public Radio’s flagship talk program, Maine Calling. She’s not afraid of the mic anymore, but still loves the bright, eclectic people she gets to work with every day.
Cindy Han
Cindy helps produce Maine Public's live call-in show Maine Calling, and sometimes hosts the show—as well as the All Books Considered Book Club. Her first foray into journalism after graduating from Columbia University’s Graduate School of Journalism was to intern with CNN in China in the wake of the Tiananmen Square massacre. She then worked in print journalism over the decades, as a factchecker, writer and editor, with publications ranging from the Los Angeles Times Magazine to the magazine of the National Zoo to a food trends magazine.
