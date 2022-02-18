How programs across the state are helping people build literacy skills—for all ages and backgrounds

Throughout the month of February, Maine’s Read to Me Challenge promotes childhood literacy by encouraging people to read to children for at least 15 minutes every day. We’ll learn about the importance of literacy and what efforts are happening around the state to teach and encourage reading for all ages.

Panelists:

Iris Eichenlaub, librarian/technology integrator, Camden Hills Regional High School; 2017 Knox County Teacher of the Year; board member, Maine Association of School Libraries; editorial board, Knowledge Quest

Stephanie McSherry, founder, lead learner and literacy consultant, Merry Barn Writers’ Retreat and Educational Consulting; teacher, Department of Language, Literacy, and Culture, University of Southern Maine; consultant and coach in local school districts.

VIP Callers:

Lee Anne Larsen, early learning team coordinator, Maine Department of Education

Kelsey Stoyanova, Maine Teacher of the Year for 2022; 8th grade ELA teacher at Reeds Brook Middle School in Hampden

