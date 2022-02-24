© 2022 Maine Public
header.jpg
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Maine Calling

A new book chronicles how Native and non-Native people from this region met for years to exchange perspectives

Published February 24, 2022 at 7:00 AM EST
gatherings.jpg
https://www.thegatheringsbook.com/home
/

Thirty years ago, a group of Indigenous and non-Indigenous people from Maine and the surrounding region began meeting to share and exchange their experiences and perspectives. Now, the group has compiled their reflections in a book, The Gatherings: Reimagining Indigenous-Settler Relations. It sheds light on how people's assumptions were challenged, stereotypes shattered, and authentic relationships formed. We talk with some of the participants to find out what they learned and why they feel their experience is so important to share with others today.

Panelists:
gkisedtanamoogk, Wampanoag of the Otter and Turtle Clans, from the community of Mashpee in what is now southeastern Massachusetts; served as adjunct faculty in the Native Studies and Peace Studies departments at the University of Maine
Shirley Hager, editor, The Gatherings: Reimagining Indigenous-Settler Relations; retired associate professor with the University of Maine Cooperative Extension; chair, Committee on Tribal-State Relations, Friends Committee on Maine Public Policy

VIP Callers:
Shirley Bowen, Episcopal priest; executive director/chaplain at Seeds of Hope Neighborhood Center in Biddeford; originally from West Virginia
Barb Martin, a Mi’kmaq woman from New Brunswick; co-owner of Han Martin Associates consulting firm; served as project director of the Mawiw Council’s Mi’kmaq and Maliseet Healing Networking Center
T. Dana Mitchell, Panawahpskek/Penobscot from the Bear Clan; speaker; worked at NASA and the Atomic Energy Commission; part of two international Indigenous Elders networks

Maine Calling
Stay Connected
Jennifer Rooks
Jennifer walked into her college radio station as a 17-year-old freshman and never looked back. Even though she was terrified of the microphone back then — and spoke into it as little as possible — she loved the studio, the atmosphere and, most of all, the people who work in broadcasting. She was hooked. Decades later, she’s back behind the radio microphone hosting Maine Public Radio’s flagship talk program, Maine Calling. She’s not afraid of the mic anymore, but still loves the bright, eclectic people she gets to work with every day.
See stories by Jennifer Rooks
Cindy Han
Cindy helps produce Maine Public's live call-in show Maine Calling, and sometimes hosts the show—as well as the All Books Considered Book Club. Her first foray into journalism after graduating from Columbia University’s Graduate School of Journalism was to intern with CNN in China in the wake of the Tiananmen Square massacre. She then worked in print journalism over the decades, as a factchecker, writer and editor, with publications ranging from the Los Angeles Times Magazine to the magazine of the National Zoo to a food trends magazine.
See stories by Cindy Han