A new book chronicles how Native and non-Native people from this region met for years to exchange perspectives

Thirty years ago, a group of Indigenous and non-Indigenous people from Maine and the surrounding region began meeting to share and exchange their experiences and perspectives. Now, the group has compiled their reflections in a book, The Gatherings: Reimagining Indigenous-Settler Relations. It sheds light on how people's assumptions were challenged, stereotypes shattered, and authentic relationships formed. We talk with some of the participants to find out what they learned and why they feel their experience is so important to share with others today.

Panelists:

gkisedtanamoogk, Wampanoag of the Otter and Turtle Clans, from the community of Mashpee in what is now southeastern Massachusetts; served as adjunct faculty in the Native Studies and Peace Studies departments at the University of Maine

Shirley Hager, editor, The Gatherings: Reimagining Indigenous-Settler Relations; retired associate professor with the University of Maine Cooperative Extension; chair, Committee on Tribal-State Relations, Friends Committee on Maine Public Policy

VIP Callers:

Shirley Bowen, Episcopal priest; executive director/chaplain at Seeds of Hope Neighborhood Center in Biddeford; originally from West Virginia

Barb Martin, a Mi’kmaq woman from New Brunswick; co-owner of Han Martin Associates consulting firm; served as project director of the Mawiw Council’s Mi’kmaq and Maliseet Healing Networking Center

T. Dana Mitchell, Panawahpskek/Penobscot from the Bear Clan; speaker; worked at NASA and the Atomic Energy Commission; part of two international Indigenous Elders networks

