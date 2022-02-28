News editors analyze the top stories in Maine from February, from the Russian invasion of Ukraine to Maine's budget surplus

Our panel of Maine editorial page editors returns to discuss the war in Ukraine, Governor Mills' State of the State address, the proposal for disbursing the state budget surplus, efforts to address rising energy costs, and other top stories in Maine in February.

Panelists:

Ben Bragdon, editorial page editor, Kennebec Journal/Morning Sentinel

Greg Kesich, editorial page editor, Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram

Susan Young, editorial page editor, Bangor Daily News

VIP Callers:

Steven Porter, Maine editor, Seacoast Media Group

Sarah Craighead Dedmon, editor, Machias Valley News Observer