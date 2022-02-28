News editors analyze the top stories in Maine from February, from the Russian invasion of Ukraine to Maine's budget surplus
Our panel of Maine editorial page editors returns to discuss the war in Ukraine, Governor Mills' State of the State address, the proposal for disbursing the state budget surplus, efforts to address rising energy costs, and other top stories in Maine in February.
Panelists:
Ben Bragdon, editorial page editor, Kennebec Journal/Morning Sentinel
Greg Kesich, editorial page editor, Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram
Susan Young, editorial page editor, Bangor Daily News
VIP Callers:
Steven Porter, Maine editor, Seacoast Media Group
Sarah Craighead Dedmon, editor, Machias Valley News Observer