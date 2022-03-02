© 2022 Maine Public
Maine Calling

The outlook for increased use of solar power in Maine, from solar farms to community solar to residential panels

Published March 2, 2022 at 7:00 AM EST
We learn about the latest opportunities and challenges in the increased use of solar energy in Maine. We'll talk about how agricultural land is being used for solar farms, what increased community solar options mean for consumers, and how solar figures in to Maine's power grid. And we'll discuss what role individuals can play in adopting more solar energy to address climate change.

Panelists:
Dan Burgess, director, Maine Governor’s Energy Office
Williaim Harwood, Public Advocate for the State of Maine
Jeremy Payne, executive director, Maine Renewable Energy Association

VIP Callers:
Nancy McBrady, Food and Rural Resources Director, Maine Bureau of Agriculture
Tony Buxton, partner, chair of Energy and Utilities Practice Group, Preti Flaherty

Jennifer Rooks
Jennifer walked into her college radio station as a 17-year-old freshman and never looked back. Even though she was terrified of the microphone back then — and spoke into it as little as possible — she loved the studio, the atmosphere and, most of all, the people who work in broadcasting. She was hooked. Decades later, she’s back behind the radio microphone hosting Maine Public Radio’s flagship talk program, Maine Calling. She’s not afraid of the mic anymore, but still loves the bright, eclectic people she gets to work with every day.
Cindy Han
Cindy helps produce Maine Public's live call-in show Maine Calling, and sometimes hosts the show—as well as the All Books Considered Book Club. Her first foray into journalism after graduating from Columbia University’s Graduate School of Journalism was to intern with CNN in China in the wake of the Tiananmen Square massacre. She then worked in print journalism over the decades, as a factchecker, writer and editor, with publications ranging from the Los Angeles Times Magazine to the magazine of the National Zoo to a food trends magazine.
