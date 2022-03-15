© 2022 Maine Public
header.jpg
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Maine Calling

Understanding what the metaverse is, and how this virtual reality world will impact our society, for better or for worse

Published March 15, 2022 at 7:00 AM EDT
51661751000_49c58af7a7_o.png
https://www.flickr.com/photos/prachatai/
/

The term "metaverse" refers to a digital world in which people can interact and carry out their lives virtually. The idea of a metaverse has been around for decades, but it's just now become a hot topic—in part due to Mark Zuckerberg highlighting its potential. We'll learn about the pros and cons of a virtual-reality future, and how it can impact society.

Panelists:
Eric Chown, Sarah and James Bowdoin Professor of Digital and Computational Studies, Bowdoin College
Rebecca Herzig, historian, author; professor of gender and sexuality studies, Bates College; she teaches courses on science, technology, and society

VIP Callers:
Richard Corey, director, VEMI Lab; associate graduate faculty, School of Computing and Information Science at the University of Maine
Nimesha Ranasinghe, assistant professor of spatial computing, University of Maine
David Bass-Clark, director, Virtual Reality & Augmented Reality Research and Development, Unity College

Maine Calling
Stay Connected
Cindy Han
Cindy helps produce Maine Public's live call-in show Maine Calling, and sometimes hosts the show—as well as the All Books Considered Book Club. Her first foray into journalism after graduating from Columbia University’s Graduate School of Journalism was to intern with CNN in China in the wake of the Tiananmen Square massacre. She then worked in print journalism over the decades, as a factchecker, writer and editor, with publications ranging from the Los Angeles Times Magazine to the magazine of the National Zoo to a food trends magazine.
See stories by Cindy Han