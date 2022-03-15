Understanding what the metaverse is, and how this virtual reality world will impact our society, for better or for worse

The term "metaverse" refers to a digital world in which people can interact and carry out their lives virtually. The idea of a metaverse has been around for decades, but it's just now become a hot topic—in part due to Mark Zuckerberg highlighting its potential. We'll learn about the pros and cons of a virtual-reality future, and how it can impact society.

Panelists:

Eric Chown, Sarah and James Bowdoin Professor of Digital and Computational Studies, Bowdoin College

Rebecca Herzig, historian, author; professor of gender and sexuality studies, Bates College; she teaches courses on science, technology, and society

VIP Callers:

Richard Corey, director, VEMI Lab; associate graduate faculty, School of Computing and Information Science at the University of Maine

Nimesha Ranasinghe, assistant professor of spatial computing, University of Maine

David Bass-Clark, director, Virtual Reality & Augmented Reality Research and Development, Unity College