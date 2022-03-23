© 2022 Maine Public
Maine Calling

Car experts answer your questions about winter driving, electric vehicles, buying vs. leasing and more

Published March 23, 2022 at 7:00 AM EDT
This show is airing at 7 pm and is a rebroadcast of an earlier show (original air date Feb 15, 2022)—no calls will be taken. Maine Public Radio is broadcasting special coverage of the Supreme Court confirmation hearings.

Our automotive experts return to discuss the latest news from the world of EVs, hybrids, and ICE vehicles. We’ll also get tips on winter driving, when to buy and when to sell in this pandemic market, the pros and cons of leasing, and which vehicles were show-stoppers at the Chicago Auto show.

Panelists:
Jamie Page Deaton, editor-in-chief, CarTalk.com
John Paul, senior manager, public affairs and traffic safety, AAA Northeast

Maine Calling
Jennifer Rooks
Jonathan P. Smith
Jonathan was born in Monsey, New York. A field trip to Washington, DC when he was in 7th grade started him on his circuitous path to a career in public radio. The trip inspired a love of politics and led to his desire to one day call DC home. After graduating from Grinnell College, he worked on a couple of campaigns in Iowa (presidential and congressional) and moved to Washington, DC.
