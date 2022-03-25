The lack of affordable, accessible housing to rent or buy in Maine, and some proposed solutions

One of the most pressing problems in Maine—and nationwide--today is the lack of affordable housing. Experts will discuss the primary reasons behind this crisis and how it contributes to an even greater divide in society. We’ll also look at some of the proposals currently before the legislature designed to boost affordable housing.

Panelist:

Jenny Schuetz, author of How to Repair America’s Broken Housing Systems; senior fellow, Brookings Metro; her research focuses on urban economics and housing policy

VIPS callers: