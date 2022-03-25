© 2022 Maine Public
Maine Calling

The lack of affordable, accessible housing to rent or buy in Maine, and some proposed solutions

Published March 25, 2022 at 7:00 AM EDT
One of the most pressing problems in Maine—and nationwide--today is the lack of affordable housing. Experts will discuss the primary reasons behind this crisis and how it contributes to an even greater divide in society. We’ll also look at some of the proposals currently before the legislature designed to boost affordable housing.

Panelist:

Jenny Schuetz, author of How to Repair America’s Broken Housing Systems; senior fellow, Brookings Metro; her research focuses on urban economics and housing policy

Maine Calling
Jennifer Rooks
jrooks@mainepublic.org
Jonathan P. Smith
Jonathan was born in Monsey, New York. A field trip to Washington, DC when he was in 7th grade started him on his circuitous path to a career in public radio. The trip inspired a love of politics and led to his desire to one day call DC home. After graduating from Grinnell College, he worked on a couple of campaigns in Iowa (presidential and congressional) and moved to Washington, DC.
