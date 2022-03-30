The history and role of aphorisms in our language and culture -- and Benjamin Franklin's influence on the saying we all use

Some of the best-known pithy sayings can be attributed to Benjamin Franklin, from "haste makes waste" to "a penny saved is a penny earned." In anticipation of the new PBS Ken Burns documentary on Ben Franklin, we explore the origins and role of aphorisms—common and uncommon—and we ask listeners to share their favorite sayings.

Panelists:

Conor Quinn, linguist; coordinator, Critical and Community Languages, University of Southern Maine

David Haus, associate professor of history, Husson University