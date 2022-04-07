Author Daniel Pink discusses his new book about how regret can be a positive force

This is a rebroadcast of an earlier show (original air date March 9, 2022); no calls will be taken.

New York Times best-selling author Daniel Pink discusses his new book about the transformative power of what he calls our most misunderstood emotion: regret. He draws on survey data and research in psychology, neuroscience, economics, and biology to challenge widely held assumptions, and identifies the four core regrets that most people have.

Panelist:

Daniel H. Pink, author of the New York Times bestsellers A Whole New Mind, Drive, To Sell Is Human, and When

VIP Callers:

Rev. Lara K-J Campbell, minister, First Parish Unitarian Universalist Church, Kennebunk; therapist

