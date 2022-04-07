© 2022 Maine Public
Maine Calling

Author Daniel Pink discusses his new book about how regret can be a positive force

Published April 7, 2022 at 7:00 AM EDT
This is a rebroadcast of an earlier show (original air date March 9, 2022); no calls will be taken.

New York Times best-selling author Daniel Pink discusses his new book about the transformative power of what he calls our most misunderstood emotion: regret. He draws on survey data and research in psychology, neuroscience, economics, and biology to challenge widely held assumptions, and identifies the four core regrets that most people have.

Daniel H. Pink, author of the New York Times bestsellers A Whole New Mind, Drive, To Sell Is Human, and When

Rev. Lara K-J Campbell, minister, First Parish Unitarian Universalist Church, Kennebunk; therapist

