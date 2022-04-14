Maine's wild turkeys--behavior, traits, population health and hunting

Wild turkeys seem to be everywhere. Reintroduced to Maine in 1977, they are now widespread, and many see them as a nuisance. And now, it's mating season for wild turkeys in Maine–a period of dramatic strutting and gobbling. We'll learn about North America's largest upland game birds, including efforts to manage their population in Maine, behaviors and characteristics, threats to wild turkeys, as well as harms they cause.

Panelists:

Kelsey Sullivan, wildlife biologist, Migratory and Upland Game Bird Program, Maine Department of Inland Fisheries and Wildlife

Erik Blomberg, associate professor and chair, Department of Wildlife, Fisheries, and Conservation Biology, University of Maine

VIP Caller:

V. Paul Reynolds, writer, editor, Northwoods Sporting Journal; longtime outdoorsman