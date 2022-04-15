Maine wildfires on the rise linked to climate change and other causes

Spring wildfire season has arrived in Maine, and there have already been almost 50 smaller wildfires this year. Fire dangers will increase as the weather warms. As Wildfire Awareness Week approaches, we'll learn about the causes of increased wildfires in recent years and the links to climate change. We'll also discuss the state's newly implemented free burn permits.

Panelists:

Chief Ken Brilliant, Fire Chief and Emergency Management Agency Director, Brunswick Fire Department

Col. Robby Gross, Chief Forest Ranger, Maine Forest Service

Erin Lane, fire ecologist, U.S. Forest Service; coordinator, USDA Northeast Climate Hub

