Hospital leaders answer questions about new pandemic concerns amid resurging Covid cases

The direction of the pandemic is shifting again, with more surges happening worldwide, and mask mandates returning in places. We talk with Maine health care leaders to hear about current Covid transmission rates and hospitalizations, the latest Omicron subvariants, booster shots, masking, testing, access to treatments and more.

Panelists:

Dr. Dora Mills, chief health improvement officer, MaineHealth

Dr. James Jarvis, senior physician executive, system incident command, Northern Light Health