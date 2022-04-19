Maine Secretary of State Shenna Bellows discusses election security, motor vehicles, RealID and other priorities.

We discuss the matters currently facing Maine's Secretary of State, including election integrity, threats to poll workers and voter concerns. She'll also answer listener questions about the upcoming election, motor vehicles, Real ID and more.

Panelist:

Shenna Bellows, Maine’s 50th Secretary of State, was sworn into her first two-year term in January 2021. She previously led the Holocaust and Human Rights Center of Maine, and served two terms in the Maine Senate. She was an original member of the Committee for Ranked Choice Voting.