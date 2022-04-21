The growth of Maine's seaweed industry is celebrated during Seaweed Week

Seaweed is abundant along the coast of Maine, and its growing popularity for use in dining, personal care products, fertilizer and more has propelled the seaweed industry's growth in Maine. In fact, Maine is a national leader when it comes to seaweed harvest and farming, as well as research and development. The upcoming Seaweed Week highlights seaweed businesses and products. We'll learn about different kinds of seaweed and the role they play in Maine's environment and economy.

Panelists:

Jaclyn Robidoux, marine extension associate, Maine Sea Grant and University of Maine Cooperative Extension; organizer, Seaweed Week

Josh Rogers, founder, Heritage Seaweed; organizer, Seaweed Week

VIP Callers:

Colleen Francke, founder, Summit Point Seafood

Patrick Vigue, sous chef, Maine Beer Company

Kimberly Lund Zabriskie, co-owner, Regards Restaurant in Portland