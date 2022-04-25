The impacts of new state funding for tuition-free community college—who is eligible and how it works
Maine’s new budget includes $20 million in funding for tuition-free community college, as well as more funds to expand nursing programs in Maine. We’ll learn the goals of the free community college initiative and who is eligible. We’ll also find out what programs are being expanded within Maine’s community college system.
Panelists:
David Daigler, president, Maine Community College System
Betsy Libby, president, Central Maine Community College
VIP Callers:
Robert Placido, vice chancellor, academic affairs, University of Maine System
Tim Cronin, program director, Make It Happen!, Multi-lingual Department, Portland Public Schools