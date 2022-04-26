What did and did not get accomplished during this legislative session

We discuss what was accomplished during the recent legislative session, and what remains unresolved. From the passage of the supplemental budget—which includes $850 relief checks for many Mainers – to tribal sovereignty, affordable housing, and the state’s child protection program.

Panelists:

Steve Mistler, Chief Political Correspondent and State House Bureau Chief, Maine Public Radio

Kevin Miller, State House Correspondent, Maine Public Radio

VIP Callers:

Ryan Fecteau, Speaker, Maine House of Representatives (D-Biddeford)

Kathleen Dillingham, Minority Leader, Maine House of Representatives (R-Oxford)

Troy Jackson, president, Maine Senate (D-Aroostook)

Jeffrey Timberlake, Republican Leader, Maine Senate (R-Androscoggin)