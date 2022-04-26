© 2022 Maine Public
Maine Calling

What did and did not get accomplished during this legislative session

Published April 26, 2022 at 7:00 AM EDT
We discuss what was accomplished during the recent legislative session, and what remains unresolved. From the passage of the supplemental budget—which includes $850 relief checks for many Mainers – to tribal sovereignty, affordable housing, and the state’s child protection program.

Panelists:
Steve Mistler, Chief Political Correspondent and State House Bureau Chief, Maine Public Radio
Kevin Miller, State House Correspondent, Maine Public Radio

VIP Callers:
Ryan Fecteau, Speaker, Maine House of Representatives (D-Biddeford)
Kathleen Dillingham, Minority Leader, Maine House of Representatives (R-Oxford)
Troy Jackson, president, Maine Senate (D-Aroostook)
Jeffrey Timberlake, Republican Leader, Maine Senate (R-Androscoggin)

