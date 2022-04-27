© 2022 Maine Public
Maine Calling

Why the year 1972 was pivotal in shaping the state of Maine

Published April 27, 2022 at 7:00 AM EDT
The April issue of DownEast magazine focuses on 1972—and makes the case that one year was pivotal in Maine’s history. We’ll explore that premise and learn about what happened here 50 years ago, from shifts in Maine’s power dynamics to old industries making way for new economic opportunities—all while trying to preserve the state’s natural and historic heritage.

Panelists:
Brian Kevin, editor in chief, DownEast magazine
Earle Shettleworth, Maine State Historian

