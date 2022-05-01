Maine CDC director Nirav Shah addresses the latest pandemic news and outlook

Although the latest estimates are that 60 percent of Americans have been infected with Covid-19 in the past two years, Maine's rate is much lower. Maine CDC director Nirav Shah will address what these statistics mean for Maine. He’ll also discuss the news that Governor Mills has tested positive for Covid, and a pending vaccine for children age 5 and under. And he'll answer questions about the direction of the pandemic, masking, booster shots, testing--and concerns about anti-viral treatments.

Panelist:

Nirav Shah, director, Maine Center for Disease Control & Prevention