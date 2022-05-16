Longtime columnist Bill Nemitz discusses his retirement, his career and the state of journalism in Maine
Bill Nemitz, longtime columnist for the Portland Press Herald and Maine Sunday Telegram, announced his retirement last month. He joins us to discuss his career as a journalist in Maine, which dates back to 1977. We’ll ask about popular and not-so-popular columns, get his analysis of the state of journalism in Maine, and find out how he plans to stay busy.
Panelist:
Bill Nemitz, journalist; since the 1970s he worked as a reporter and editor in Maine, then began writing his column in the Portland Press Herald 27 years ago