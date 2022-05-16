© 2022 Maine Public
Maine Calling

Longtime columnist Bill Nemitz discusses his retirement, his career and the state of journalism in Maine

Published May 16, 2022 at 7:00 AM EDT
Bill Nemitz, longtime columnist for the Portland Press Herald and Maine Sunday Telegram, announced his retirement last month. He joins us to discuss his career as a journalist in Maine, which dates back to 1977. We’ll ask about popular and not-so-popular columns, get his analysis of the state of journalism in Maine, and find out how he plans to stay busy.

Panelist:
Bill Nemitz, journalist; since the 1970s he worked as a reporter and editor in Maine, then began writing his column in the Portland Press Herald 27 years ago

Jennifer Rooks
jrooks@mainepublic.org
Jonathan P. Smith
Jonathan was born in Monsey, New York. A field trip to Washington, DC when he was in 7th grade started him on his circuitous path to a career in public radio. The trip inspired a love of politics and led to his desire to one day call DC home. After graduating from Grinnell College, he worked on a couple of campaigns in Iowa (presidential and congressional) and moved to Washington, DC.
