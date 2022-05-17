© 2022 Maine Public
Maine Calling

Hospital leaders answer questions about Maine's spiking Covid rate, vaccines, testing, treatment, masks and more

Published May 17, 2022 at 7:00 AM EDT
We talk with health care leaders about the latest direction of the Covid pandemic, including the newest subvariants of the virus, Maine’s high infection rate, anti-viral treatments, masking, vaccines and boosters—and projections for the summer tourist season in Maine.

Panelists:
Dr. Dora Mills, chief health improvement officer, MaineHealth
Dr. James Jarvis, senior physician executive, system incident command, Northern Light Health

