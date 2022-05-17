Hospital leaders answer questions about Maine's spiking Covid rate, vaccines, testing, treatment, masks and more
We talk with health care leaders about the latest direction of the Covid pandemic, including the newest subvariants of the virus, Maine’s high infection rate, anti-viral treatments, masking, vaccines and boosters—and projections for the summer tourist season in Maine.
Panelists:
Dr. Dora Mills, chief health improvement officer, MaineHealth
Dr. James Jarvis, senior physician executive, system incident command, Northern Light Health