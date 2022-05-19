© 2022 Maine Public
Maine Calling

Efforts to maintain healthy populations of migratory fish in Maine rivers and streams

Published May 19, 2022 at 7:00 AM EDT
In Maine and all over the world, migratory fish are threatened when rivers and streams are blocked by barriers like dams, road culverts and other man-made structures. To mark World Fish Migration Day, we’ll learn about the life cycles of the many species of fish that populate Maine’s rivers, what obstacles they face, and what is being done to ensure healthy fish and habitats.

Panelists:
Molly Payne Wynne, director, Freshwater Program, The Nature Conservancy in Maine
Sean Ledwin, director, Bureau of Sea Run Fisheries and Habitat, Maine Department of Marine Resources

VIP Callers:
Shannon Estenoz , Assistant Secretary for Fish, Wildlife and Parks, U.S. Department of the Interior
Josh Royte, senior conservation scientist, The Nature Conservancy in Maine

Jennifer Rooks
jrooks@mainepublic.org
Cindy Han
chan@mainepublic.org
