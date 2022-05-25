The impacts federal infrastructure funds will have on Maine's economy and residents

We discuss what the federal Bipartisan Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act will mean for Maine’s economy and residents. Significant funding will go toward roads and bridges, while other infrastructure needs, such as broadband, will also benefit from the influx of funds over the next few years. We’ll find out how the funds are being allocated, and what the long-term impacts will be.

Panelists:

Bruce Van Note, commissioner, Maine Department of Transportation

Charles Colgan, senior research advisor & professor emeritus of public policy & management, Muskie School of Public Service, University of Southern Maine

Brian Curley, director of design and construction, MaineHealth; member, MEREDA conference committee

VIP Callers:

Heather Johnson, commissioner, Maine Department of Economic & Community Development

Kerem Durdag, president & Chief Operating Officer, Great Works Internet; founder & managing partner, Indus Fund

