How Maine law enforcement and emergency personnel prepare for an active shooter, and what the general public needs to know
In the wake of the terrible recent shootings across the nation, we discuss emergency preparedness and active shooter training in Maine. We'll find out how law enforcement and emergency personnel are prepared to prevent and deal with the threat of shootings in schools, businesses, churches and other public places. And we'll learn about the steps to take when in the presence of an active shooter or similar emergency.
Panelists:
Melissa Condon, school emergency management coordinator, Maine School Safety Center, Maine Department of Education
Maj. Jason King, Portland Police Department
Matthew Mahar, director, emergency management agency, Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office
VIP Callers:
Karen Barnes, social worker; behavioral threat assessment and mental health coordinator, Maine School Safety Center, Maine Department of Education
Rabbi Carolyn Braun, Temple Beth El, Portland