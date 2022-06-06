Advice in a time of high inflation from personal finance columnist Michelle Singletary
Nationally syndicated personal finance columnist Michelle Singletary returns to share tips on money management, as Mainers receive their $850 relief checks. She’ll discuss best financial practices, particularly in light of rising inflation, gas prices and mortgage rates.
Panelist:
Michelle Singletary, personal finance columnist for The Washington Post; author of four books, including What to Do With Your Money When Crisis Hits and The 21-Day Financial Fast