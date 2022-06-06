© 2022 Maine Public
header.jpg
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Maine Calling

Advice in a time of high inflation from personal finance columnist Michelle Singletary

Published June 6, 2022 at 7:00 AM EDT
Amk6Bo2-asset-mezzanine-16x9-yGM2qqs.jpeg
NPR
/

Nationally syndicated personal finance columnist Michelle Singletary returns to share tips on money management, as Mainers receive their $850 relief checks. She’ll discuss best financial practices, particularly in light of rising inflation, gas prices and mortgage rates.

Panelist:
Michelle Singletary, personal finance columnist for The Washington Post; author of four books, including What to Do With Your Money When Crisis Hits and The 21-Day Financial Fast

Maine Calling
Stay Connected
Jennifer Rooks
jrooks@mainepublic.org
See stories by Jennifer Rooks
Jonathan P. Smith
Jonathan was born in Monsey, New York. A field trip to Washington, DC when he was in 7th grade started him on his circuitous path to a career in public radio. The trip inspired a love of politics and led to his desire to one day call DC home. After graduating from Grinnell College, he worked on a couple of campaigns in Iowa (presidential and congressional) and moved to Washington, DC.
See stories by Jonathan P. Smith