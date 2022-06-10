The experiences of LGBTQ+ Mainers living in rural communities

Popular culture often depicts gay life as centered in cities, from San Francisco to Portland. But demographers estimate that 15 to 20 percent of the LGBTQ+ population in the U.S. lives in rural areas, with more moving to the country all the time. We discuss the reasons for this shift and explore what it’s like for LGBTQ+ people living in rural Maine.

Panelists:

Richard Blanco, poet, writer, lives in Bethel

Chris Conner, sociologist; visiting assistant professor, University of Missouri

Darlene Huntress, secretary, EqualityMaine, lives in Hollis

VIP Callers:

Shoshana Goldberg, director of public education & research, Human Rights Campaign

Marilyn Keith Daly, South Berwick Site Manager, Historic New England; she oversees the Sarah Orne Jewett House Museum and Hamilton House

Mary Alice Mowry, resident, Millinocket

