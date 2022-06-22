Hospital leaders answer questions about the pandemic, the new vaccine for young children, the latest virus subvariants and more

Yet another new, highly transmissible COVID-19 strain has been found in Maine. We’ll talk with health care leaders about how the ups and downs of the pandemic are affecting hospitals. We’ll also learn about how non-COVID illnesses, from colds and the flu to monkey pox, are also raising public health concerns. And we’ll get answers to your questions about vaccines, testing, treatments and the risks and benefits of summertime in Maine.

Panelists:

Dr. Dora Mills, chief health improvement officer, MaineHealth

Dr. James Jarvis, senior physician executive, system incident command, Northern Light Health

