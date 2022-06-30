Former teacher combats political misinformation with nonpartisan facts about democracy

This show is a rebroadcast of an earlier conversation (original air date June 14, 2022); no calls will be taken.

As part of our coverage of Pride Month, we talk with leading attorney and civil rights advocate Mary Bonauto about what is being done to prepare for the potential threat to gay marriage and other LGBTQ+ rights in this country, given the Supreme Court’s current moves toward overturning Roe v. Wade. We’ll also talk with Equality Maine’s Gia Drew to learn about the status of rights for LGBTQ+ Mainers, and what progress has been made statewide.

Panelists:

Mary Bonauto, lawyer, civil rights project director, GLAD; she successfully argued before the U.S. Supreme Court (Obergefell v. Hodges) for the right to same-sex marriage

Gia Drew, executive director, EqualityMaine