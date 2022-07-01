Raising resilient kids and preparing them to face challenges and adapt to change

We continue our yearlong series on resilience with a discussion about how to raise children to be able to adapt and thrive in the face of challenges and change. Our panelists will offer advice to parents and others on the role of trust, empathy and knowing when to let go.

Panelists:

Amy Wood, psychologist, executive coach

Robert Brooks, psychologist; faculty at Harvard Medical School; speaker and author of numerous books on resilience, motivation and family relationships