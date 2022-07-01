© 2022 Maine Public
Maine Calling

Raising resilient kids and preparing them to face challenges and adapt to change

Published July 1, 2022 at 7:00 AM EDT
We continue our yearlong series on resilience with a discussion about how to raise children to be able to adapt and thrive in the face of challenges and change. Our panelists will offer advice to parents and others on the role of trust, empathy and knowing when to let go.

Panelists:
Amy Wood, psychologist, executive coach
Robert Brooks, psychologist; faculty at Harvard Medical School; speaker and author of numerous books on resilience, motivation and family relationships

Jennifer Rooks
jrooks@mainepublic.org
Cindy Han
chan@mainepublic.org
