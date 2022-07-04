A new film about Maine's involvement in Gettysburg and the history and impact of that period

© 2022 Maine Public
Dirigo: Maine at Gettysburg,” a film produced by former Maine Public employee Dan Lambert, premieres on Maine Public Television in July. It highlights the contributions of the 15 units from Maine at the Battle of Gettysburg in 1863. We’ll discuss the film, and about the history and lasting impacts of Maine’s involvement in the turning point of the Civil War.

Panelists:
Earle Shettleworth, Maine state historian
David Cheever, former Maine state archivist
Dan Lambert, film producer/director, Lambert Films; produced “Dirigo: Maine at Gettysburg”

Jennifer Rooks
Jonathan P. Smith
Jonathan was born in Monsey, New York. A field trip to Washington, DC when he was in 7th grade started him on his circuitous path to a career in public radio. The trip inspired a love of politics and led to his desire to one day call DC home. After graduating from Grinnell College, he worked on a couple of campaigns in Iowa (presidential and congressional) and moved to Washington, DC.
