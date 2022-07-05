© 2022 Maine Public
header.jpg
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Maine Calling

The outlook and impacts for Maine's summer tourist season

Published July 5, 2022 at 7:00 AM EDT
41494548330_e5a8f9d012_o.jpg
https://www.flickr.com/photos/iip-photo-archive/
/

Maine’s tourism industry has seen extreme dips and surges during the past two pandemic summers. We’ll find out how this summer is going so far at hotels, restaurants, parks, beaches and other destinations across the state—and what it means for Maine’s economy.

Panelists:
Matt Lewis, president, HospitalityMaine
Steve Lyons, director, Maine Office of Tourisim

VIP Callers:
Alf Anderson, executive director, Bar Harbor Chamber of Commerce
Lynn Tillotson, president & CEO, Visit Portland
Matthew Levin, director of hotels, BayView Collection
Jacob Pelkey, tourism developer, Aroostook County Tourism

Maine Calling
Stay Connected
Jennifer Rooks
jrooks@mainepublic.org
See stories by Jennifer Rooks
Cindy Han
chan@mainepublic.org
See stories by Cindy Han