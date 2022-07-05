The outlook and impacts for Maine's summer tourist season
Maine’s tourism industry has seen extreme dips and surges during the past two pandemic summers. We’ll find out how this summer is going so far at hotels, restaurants, parks, beaches and other destinations across the state—and what it means for Maine’s economy.
Panelists:
Matt Lewis, president, HospitalityMaine
Steve Lyons, director, Maine Office of Tourisim
VIP Callers:
Alf Anderson, executive director, Bar Harbor Chamber of Commerce
Lynn Tillotson, president & CEO, Visit Portland
Matthew Levin, director of hotels, BayView Collection
Jacob Pelkey, tourism developer, Aroostook County Tourism